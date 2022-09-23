Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Karnataka NEET PG 2022 counselling registration process ends today

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 counselling registration process ends today

competitive exams
Published on Sep 23, 2022 11:59 AM IST

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will end the registration process for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 on September 23, 2022.

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 counselling registration process ends today
Karnataka NEET PG 2022 counselling registration process ends today
ByHT Education Desk

The application process for admission to PG Medical and Dental courses in Karnataka will end today, September 23. All the qualified candidates can apply online through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can register and pay the application fee till 4 pm.

The offline Verification of Documents at KEA, Bangalore for the candidates who completes the online registration process will start on September 26 till October 3.

Here's the direct link to apply

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on PGET 2022 (Medical/ Dental) online application link.

Key in your log in details and password.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Take print out for future reference.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka. karnataka
karnataka. karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out