Karnataka PGCET 2023 admit card out on kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 13, 2023 03:53 PM IST

KEA has released admit cards for Karnataka PGCET 2023. Exam to be held on September 23 and 24.

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released admit cards or admission tickets for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (Karnataka PGCET) 2023 which will be held later this month. Candidates can go to kea.kar.nic.in and download it. A direct link has been provided below.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 admit card released on kea.kar.nic.in(Screenshot of KEA login page)
As per the revised time table, Karnataka PGCET will be conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023.

On the first exam day, September 23, there will be one single shift – from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. On the second day, PGCET will be held in two shifts – from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Admit cards will mention paper timings, exam centre details and other information.

Application number and first four characters of the candidate's name are the login credentials required to download the admit card.

Direct link to download Karnataka PGCET admit card 2023

How to download Karnataka PGCET admit card 2023

  1. Go to kea.kar.nic.in.
  2. Go to admissions and click on PGCET 2023,
  3. Open the admission ticket printout link.
  4. Select exam name and fill other fields.
  5. Submit and download the admit card.

Karnataka PGCET is conducted at state-level for admission to MBA/ MCA/ M.E/ MTech/ MArch courses at participating institutions.

