Karnataka PGCET 2024: KEA releases revised exam schedule for MBA, MCA courses, check new date and time here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the revised schedule for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024 for MBA and MCA courses. Candidates can find the revised schedule on the official website of the KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka PGCET 2024: KEA releases revised exam schedule for MBA and MCA courses. (Kunal Patil/HT file)

As per the revised timetable, the PGCET 2024 for MBA and MCA courses will be held on August 4, 2024, for two hours.

The MCA exam will be held in the morning session from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and the MBA exam will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. There will be 100 questions for both papers. The total marks will be 100 for each paper.

Furthermore, the exam conducting authority said that admit cards will be made available for download on the official website on or after July 27, 2024.

The KEA said in its official notice, “PGCET-2024 will be conducted on 04-08-2024 for MBA and MCA courses as per the following revised timetable. Candidates, who have registered, submitted the application and paid the fees for PGCET-2024, have to download the Admission Tickets from KEA Website on or after 27-07-2024 and appear for the exam. Dates for M.E. / M.Tech courses will be informed shortly.”

It may be mentioned here that the KEA had earlier postponed the PGCET exams 2024. The exam was scheduled to be held on July 13 and 14 but many students submitted requests for postponement of PGCET 2024 considering the final semester examinations of some universities which are scheduled between July 5 and 10, 2024, the KEA had informed earlier in a notice.

“To protect the student's interest, KEA has postponed the PGCET-2024 exam scheduled to be held on 13 and 14th July 2024 and the revised dates will be published in the KEA website in due course,” the KEA had stated.

Notablly, the entrance test is held for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses at participating institutions of the state.

For more information, visit the official website.