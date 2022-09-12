Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary results 2022 today on karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2022 will be declared today. Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will declare 2nd PUC or Class 12 Supplementary exam results at 11 am. After that, students can check their marks on karresults.nic.in using roll number. Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary results 2022 live updates.

Karnataka School Education Minister B.C Nagesh had confirmed the result date and time.

“Second PUC Supplementary Exam Result will be declared on 12th September. The result will be available on the website after 11 am,” the minister had tweeted.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary exam was held in August 2022.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary results 2022: How to check

Visit the official result website, karresults.nic.in.

The result link will be displayed on the screen. Click on it.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Result will be displayed on the screen.

Check result and take a printout if needed.

Karnataka PUC 2 main exam results were declared in June. This year, 61.88% of the total students who took the exam were declared pass. Candidates who did not qualify the main examination were eligible to appear for the supplementary exam.