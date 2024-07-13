 KARTET 2024 Answer Key: Objection window closes today at sts.karnataka.gov.in, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
KARTET 2024 Answer Key: Objection window closes today at sts.karnataka.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 13, 2024 09:40 AM IST

KARTET 2024 Answer Key objection window closes today, July 13, 2024. The direct link to raise objection is given here.

Government of Karnataka will close the KARTET 2024 Answer Key objection window on July 13, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key and raise objection. The objection window will close at sts.karnataka.gov.in.

The answer key for Paper I and Paper II was released and July 8, 2024. The last date to raise objections is till today.

Candidates need to enter their application/registration number and date of birth and after entering to the registered mobile number to open the objection related webpage. To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to raise objections against KARTET 2024 Answer Key

KARTET 2024 Answer Key: How to raise objections

  • Visit the official website of STS, Karnataka at sts.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Click on KARTET 2024 Answer Key objection window link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.
  • Click on the question you want to raise objection for and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of processing fee and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Objections to answer-keys should be submitted online only. Objections submitted through any mode other than online will not be entertained.

The Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test was conducted on June 30, 2024, in pen-and-paper mode across the state. There was two papers – Paper 1 was held in the first shift from 9:30 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 was conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The questions were of an objective type. For more related details candidates can check the official website of STS, Karnataka.

