KARTET Hall Ticket 2021 released on schooleducation.kar.nic.in, direct link here

Department of Public Instruction, Karnataka has released KARTET Hall Ticket 2021 on August 13, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of the Department of Public Instruction, Karnataka on schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted on August 22, 2021. KARTET 2021 examination will be conducted on Sunday for Paper-1 (for teaching classes 1st to 5th) and paper-II (for teaching classes 6th to 8th). The Karnataka Government has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the examination to the KARTET-2021 to the Centralised Admission Cell (CAC), office of the commissioner of Public instruction, Bangalore.

Direct link to download

https://sts.karnataka.gov.in/TET/

KARTET Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Click on KARTET Hall Ticket 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Karnataka TET exam is conducted for recruitment of teachers who would teach from classes 1 to 8. The examination will be conducted by following all the SOPs issued by the state and central government of India.