KCET 2022 counselling dates released at kea.kar.nic.in, details here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 04, 2022 09:45 AM IST

KEA has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022) counselling dates.

ByHT Education Desk

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022) counselling dates. The detailed schedule is released on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

According to the counselling schedule the document verification of the candidates will be done from October 7 to October 8 at KEA Bangalore. KCET 2022 counselling verification slip available between October 7 and October 10.

As per the schedule, the option entry in order of preference can be done from 6 pm October 7 till 4 pm October 11. The KCET 2022 mock seat allotment result will be announced on October 13 after 2 pm and the real KCET seat allotment result will be released on October 17 after 2 pm.

Counselling Schedule

Verification of documents at KEA officeOctober 7 to 8, 2022
Downloading of verification slip from websiteOctober 7 to 10, 2022
KCET web option entry 2022October 7 to 11, 2022
KCET Mock allotment resultOctober 13 after 2 pm
Round 1 seat allotment resultOctober 17 after 2 pm
Last date of reporting at college by choice 1 candidates  October 22 before 5: 30 pm
