KCET 2024 answer key objection window open, direct link and details inside
KEA opened the window to raise objections from April 30, 2024, and candidates can submit their objections till 11 am on May 7, 2024.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has invited candidates to raise their objections over the released provisional answer key of KCET 2024 on the official website. Candidates who wish to raise objections may head over to their official website at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
Direct Link to submit objections
According to KEA, while submitting their objections, candidates should indicate the subject, version code and question number. Objections without justification or version code or question number will not be considered, mentioned the official notification. Candidates should also attach the supporting documents in PDF format.
Steps to submit objections on KEA provisional answer key:
Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic
Find the link to raise objections on the home page and click it
A new page pops up and candidates need to furnish the required information
Verify the details and download the page for future needs
