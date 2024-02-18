 KCET 2024: Karnataka CET registration ends on February 20 | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / KCET 2024: Karnataka CET registration ends on February 20

KCET 2024: Karnataka CET registration ends on February 20

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 18, 2024 04:37 PM IST

KCET 2024 registration will end on February 20, 2024. The direct link to apply is available at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, will end the registration process for KCET 2024 on February 20, 2024. Candidates who still have not applied can apply for Karnataka Common Entrance Test through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The last date for payment of fee is till February 23, 2024. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

KCET 2024: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on KCET 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will be available to all eligible candidates on April 5, 2024, and the entrance test will be conducted on April 18 and April 19, 2024. The Kannada language test will be conducted on April 20, 2024. The result will be declared on May 20, 2024. The medical examination for physically disabled candidates will be conducted on April 25 and 26, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.

