KCET Result 2024: Where, how to check Karnataka UGCET results

KCET Result 2024: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to publish the results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) soon. The entrance test was held in April, and the provisional answer key was released earlier this month. Next, results of the entrance test will be declared. KCET Result 2024: Where, how to check marks(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When announced, candidates can check the KCET 2024 result on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The entrance test for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses was held on April 18 and 19 and the Kannada Language Test took place on April 20.

The window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key was opened fromApril 30 to May 7.

How to check KCET 2024 results

Go to kea.kar.nic.in. Open the UGCET/KCET 2024 result page given on the home page. If the link is not given on the home page, go to admissions and then open the UGCET 2024 page to find it. Provide your login credentials and submit. Check your marks on the next page. Check and download your scorecard.

The KCET is a state-level exam for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses. In addition to holding the common entrance examination, the KEA also holds a common counselling for admission to these courses.

For admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy, the KEA uses the marks of the UGCET.

The KEA also conducts the admission process of undergraduate medical seats of Karnataka's state quota based on NEET UG scores.