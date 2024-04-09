 KCET 2024: These candidates won't get hall tickets, KEA issues notification | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

KCET 2024: These candidates won't get hall tickets, KEA issues notification

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 09, 2024 09:21 AM IST

Candidates who have opted only UGNEET will not be issued hall tickets as their admissions will be based on the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG).

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Monday informed that KCET candidates who have opted only UGNEET will not be issued hall tickets as their admissions will be based on the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG).

KCET 2024: KEA issues important notice about hall tickets (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
KCET 2024: KEA issues important notice about hall tickets (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

In a notification, the KEA said, “For UGCET 2024, CET Admit Card will not be downloaded for candidates who have selected only UGNEET. Such candidates are eligible to participate in NEET Seat Allotment (Medical/Dental/AYUSH),”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The KCET examination is held for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses. In addition to holding the common entrance examination, the KEA is also responsible for conducting a common counselling for admission to these courses.

Apart from Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy counselling, the KEA also oversees the admission process of undergraduate medical seats of Karnataka's state quota, and NEET is the only entrance examination for admission to UG medical courses.

Therefore, candidates who have opted for medical courses only do not need to appear in the KCET entrance examination and can directly participate in the counselling process using their NEET 2024 scores.

For Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses, the KCET is scheduled for April 18 and 19 and the Kannada Language Test will be held on April 20. Admit cards for the examination have been released on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / KCET 2024: These candidates won't get hall tickets, KEA issues notification
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On