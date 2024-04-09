KCET 2024: These candidates won't get hall tickets, KEA issues notification

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Monday informed that KCET candidates who have opted only UGNEET will not be issued hall tickets as their admissions will be based on the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG). KCET 2024: KEA issues important notice about hall tickets (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

In a notification, the KEA said, “For UGCET 2024, CET Admit Card will not be downloaded for candidates who have selected only UGNEET. Such candidates are eligible to participate in NEET Seat Allotment (Medical/Dental/AYUSH),”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The KCET examination is held for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses. In addition to holding the common entrance examination, the KEA is also responsible for conducting a common counselling for admission to these courses.

Apart from Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy counselling, the KEA also oversees the admission process of undergraduate medical seats of Karnataka's state quota, and NEET is the only entrance examination for admission to UG medical courses.

Therefore, candidates who have opted for medical courses only do not need to appear in the KCET entrance examination and can directly participate in the counselling process using their NEET 2024 scores.

For Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses, the KCET is scheduled for April 18 and 19 and the Kannada Language Test will be held on April 20. Admit cards for the examination have been released on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea