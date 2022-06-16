KEAM 2022 admit card released at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link

KEAM 2022 Admit Card: Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala has released KEAM 2022 admit cards for Engineering and Pharmacy aspirants. Candidates can go to cee.kerala.gov.in and download it after logging in to the candidate portal with application number and password.

Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy) entrance test will be held on July 4, 2022 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

Candidates need to show a printout of the admit card, preferably a colored one, during the examination.

“The printout of Admit Cards should be produced for verification in the Examination hall for attending the Entrance Examination. Candidates without Admit Cards will not be permitted to attend the Entrance Examination. Colour printout of the Admit Card is preferable for proper identification of the candidates,” an official statement said.

“Admit Cards will be available only to the candidates who have applied for Engineering Course or Pharmacy Course. Admit cards will not be available to candidates who have applied for Medical or Architecture courses only. But they can also login to the profile page to view the current status of their respective applications,” it added.

On the exam day, candidates need to produce the KEAM admit card along with one of the following documents for identification:

School Identity Card/PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card/E-Aadhaar/Class 12 Hall Ticket or Admit Card/Bank Passbook (all with Photograph).

Direct link to download KEAM 2022 admit card

Read the KEAM admit card notification

