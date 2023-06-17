The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has invited fresh applications for admission to the BArch in Architecture and the MBBS and BDS in Medical & Medical Allied courses. Candidates can submit their applications from the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM 2023: Registration reopens for BArch/Medical & Medical Allied Courses

Candidates who have already registered for KEAM 2023 will also have the option of adding courses like architecture, medical, and allied courses. The deadline for the submission of the application form is June 23.

KEAM 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage click on the KEAM 2023 new registration

Register on the portal to generate credentials

Login with the credentials to fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Check all the details and submit the application form

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON