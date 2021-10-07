KEAM Result 2021: Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture ranks released

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has released KEAM Result 2021 ranks for engineering, pharmacy, and architecture courses. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medicine examination can check the ranks through the official site of CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in.

A total of 47629 candidates are included in the rank list out of which 24143 were female candidates and 23486 were male candidates for engineering course, 48556 candidates are included in the pharmacy rank list out of which 35325 candidates are female and 13231 candidates are male and 2816 candidates are included in the rank list of architecture out of which 1803 candidates are female and 1013 candidates are male.

Check Rank Card Here

Faiz Hashim has bagged the first rank in engineering, Harishankar M has bagged the second rank and Nayan Kishore Nair secured the third rank. Faris Abdul Nassar Kallayil secured the first rank in Pharmacy course, followed by Thejaswi Vinod in second position, Akshara Anand in the third spot. For Architecture course, Thejus Joseph topped the exam, Amreen secured the second spot and Aathinada Chandra O in the third position.

KEAM result was declared on September 18, 2021. KEAM 2021 rank list has been prepared by giving equal weightage to the score obtained in the Engineering Entrance Examination.