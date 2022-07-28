KEAM Result 2022 Live Updates: CEE Kerala expected to announce results soon
- KEAM Result 2022 Live Updates: CEE Kerala expected to announce KEAM results soon on cee.kerala.gov.in.
KEAM result 2022 Live: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is expected to announce Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Medical (KEAM) results soon. When announced, students can check KEAM 2022 results on cee.kerala.gov.in using their application number and password.
The Entrance examination for admission to Engineering/Pharmacy courses was held on July 4, 2022 at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
An official confirmation on KEAM results date and time is awaited. When announced, candidates can check the details here.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 29, 2022 08:02 AM IST
KEAM result 2022 awaited
An official confirmation on KEAM result date and time is awaited.
-
Jul 28, 2022 07:53 PM IST
KEAM results 2022: How to check once its out
Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “KEAM 2022 Result.”
Key in login details.
Your KEAM 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.
Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
-
Jul 28, 2022 06:32 PM IST
KEAM result 2022: Exam was held on July 4
The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical Exam was conducted on July 4, 2022.
-
Jul 28, 2022 04:46 PM IST
KEAM result 2022: Candidates can check result through application number and password
Candidates will need an application number and password to check their KEAM results.
-
Jul 28, 2022 03:56 PM IST
KEAM 2022 Result: How to Download
Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “KEAM 2022 Result.”
Key in login credentials.
Your KEAM 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.
Check and take print out for future reference.
-
Jul 28, 2022 03:46 PM IST
KEAM 2022: Last year's Architecture toppers
- Thejus Joseph
- Amreen
- Aathinadh Chandra O
- Sanitha Wilson
-
Jul 28, 2022 03:45 PM IST
KEAM 2022: Last year's Pharmacy toppers
- Faris Abdul Nassar Kallayil
- Thejaswi Vinod
- Akshara Anand
- Jeron Paul Bobby
-
Jul 28, 2022 03:27 PM IST
KEAM results 2022: Last year's Engineering toppers
Based on rank list prepared using both Class 12 and Entrance test marks, these were KEAM toppers last year in Engineering stream:
- Faiz Hashim
- Harishankar M
- Nayan Kishore Nair
- Sahal K
- Govind G S
-
Jul 28, 2022 02:56 PM IST
KEAM result 2022 date and time
CEE Kerala is yet to confirm date and time for KEAM results. More details will be added here when available.
-
Jul 28, 2022 02:43 PM IST
KEAM 2022 answer key
Answer key of KEAM 2022 was published on July 4 and candidates were asked to send their feedback/complaints up to July 13.
-
Jul 28, 2022 02:39 PM IST
How to check KEAM result 2022
- Go to cee.kerala.gov.in
- Login to the KEAM 2022 candidate portal
- Check your result and take a printout for future use
-
Jul 28, 2022 02:38 PM IST
KEAM result 2022: Where to check scores
When announced, students can check KEAM results on cee.kerala.gov.in and cee-kerala.org.
-
Jul 28, 2022 02:21 PM IST
KEAM results 2022 expected soon
Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is expected to announce KEAM results 2022 soon.
SSC Delhi police head constable and constable driver exam 2022 schedule released
- The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for the posts of Constable (Driver)-Male and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022.
IIT Kanpur launches GATE 2023 website; online application begins on August 30
- The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has launched the official website for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 on July 27, 2022.
FSSAI CBT stage 2 exam schedule released for assistant manager & other posts
- FSSAI CBT stage 2 exam schedule: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced the tentative dates for the computer-based test (CBT) stage 2 exam.
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Day 4 paper 1 afternoon exam analysis
- JEE Main 2022 Session 2: July 28 BTech afternoon shift paper analysis based on students' feedback.
MHT CET admit cards 2022 for PCB group released, direct link for hall ticket
- MHT CET admit cards 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (CET CELL) has released the Maharashtra CET 2022 hall tickets for the PCB group.
AP TET admit card 2022 released at aptet.apcfss.in, here's how to download
- AP TET admit card 2022: Andhra Pradesh Government has released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2022.
AP ICET 2022: Last date to raise objection till July 29, direct link here
- AP ICET 2022 application window to raise objections will be closed on Friday, July 29.
AP TET hall ticket 2022 released at aptet.apcfss.in, get link here
- Andhra Pradesh Government has released the AP TET 2022 admit card at aptet.apcfss.in.
KEAM Result 2022 Live Updates: CEE Kerala expected to announce results soon
- KEAM Result 2022 Live Updates: CEE Kerala expected to announce KEAM results soon on cee.kerala.gov.in.
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: July 28 Morning shift paper analysis
- JEE Main 2022 Session 2: July 28 BTech morning shift paper analysis based on students' feedback.
YASAVI Entrance 2022: Application process begins at yet.nta.ac.in, get link here
- National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for Young Achievers Scholarship Entrance Test 2022
GATE 2023 registration from August 30, check important dates here
- GATE 2023: Registration for the exam will begin on August 10 on gate.iitk.ac.in.
REET 2022 Answer Key: How to download REET answer keys from reetbser2022.in
- REET 2022 Answer Key: Once released, candidates can download REET answer keys from reetbser2022.in.
TS ECET 2022 revised hall tickets released, download link here
- TS ECET revised hall tickets released on ecet.tsche.ac.in. Here is the direct link to download it.
HP TET admit cards 2022 released for July 31 exam, link and how to download
- HP TET admit cards 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the admit card for the HP teacher eligibility test (TET) 2022 exams to be conducted on July 31, 2022.