Kerala SET admit card for July 2024 exam today; know where and how to download hall tickets

Kerala SET July 2024 Admit Card: LBS Centre for Science & Technology will release admit cards for the Kerala State Eligibility Test (Kerala SET July 2024) today, July 17. Once released, candidates can download it from the official website, lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjul24/ Kerala SET admit card today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The exam is scheduled to be held on July 28. On the admit cards, candidates will get to know about their examination centre, paper timing, reporting time and other important exam day instructions.

After downloading the hall ticket, they should verify that their personal details, such as photo, name, signature, etc., have been printed correctly. If there is any error, it should be reported immediately through the helpline numbers.

How to download Kerala SET admit card 2024

Go to lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjul24/ Enter the admit card link for the SET July 2024 examination given under the download section. Provide the requested login details. Submit and download the Kerala SET admit card.

Also read: UPSC Mains Exam 2024: Subject-wise strategy for GS papers, expert analysis of trends emerging from past exams

Kerala SET will be held for two papers and the duration of each paper is 120 minutes or two hours.

The first paper will be divided into two parts – Part A or General Knowledge and Part B or Aptitude in Teaching.

The second paper will be on the candidate's specialisation at the postgraduate level. There are 31 subjects to choose from.

As per information available on the official website, first year postgraduate and BEd students are not eligible to appear in the Kerala SET examination.

Further, candidates will be admitted to the examination provisionally and the distribution of pass certificates is subject to verification of documents.

For any queries and help regarding Kerala SET, candidates can email at lbscentre@gmail.com or call the helpline numbers: 0471-2560311,312,313, 8547522369 (mobile) and 9400923669 (WhatsApp only).