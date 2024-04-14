Kerala SET July 2024 application date extended till April 25, check steps to apply and important points to remember

The registration window for Kerala SET July 2024 has been extended by LBS Centre for Science & Technology till April 25, 2024. In other words, eligible candidates who want to apply for the exam have got a 10-day extension to submit their forms on the official website at lbsedp.lbscentre.in. LBS Centre for Science & Technology has extended the registration window for Kerala SET July 2024 till April 25, 2024.

Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to conclude on April 15 and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 17.

Candidates can make online payments for applications till April 27, 2024, and can edit their Kerala SET July 2024 applications from 11 AM of April 28 to April 30, midnight.

Notably, the online admission ticket (admit card) will be available from July 17, 2024, and the exam is scheduled to take place on July 28, 2024.

Steps to apply for Kerala SET July 2024:

Visit the official website at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

Click on the State Eligibility Test July 2024 link on the homepage.

Register and proceed with the application.

Upload all the required documents and photographs

Pay the application fee

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Important points to remember:

First Year PG/B. Ed candidates will not be eligible to apply for the exam.

Candidates must take care during registration and while specifying the ''reservation category'' of the candidate correctly.

OBC Non-Creamy Layer Candidates must obtain and Produce a Non-Creamy Layer Certificate with a date limit between March 17, 2023 to April 30, 2024. Certificates not within the prescribed date limit will not be considered.

The application fee will be accepted through online mode only and the fee once remitted will not be refunded.

The SET Pass Certificate will be issued only after the verification of relevant documents.

It may be mentioned here that there shall be two papers for the Kerala SET July 2024 – Paper I and Paper II. While Paper I is common for all candidates and consists of two parts (Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Aptitude in Teaching), Paper II will be based on the subject of specialization of the candidate at the Postgraduate (PG) Level. There will be 31 subjects for Paper II of Kerala SET in July 2024.

