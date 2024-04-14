NTA GAT-B, BET 2024 exam city information slips out, link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued exam city information slips for the Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B) and the Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2024. Candidates who will appear in the two examinations can download the slips from exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/ and check details about the examination city allotted to them. The direct link has been provided below. NTA GAT-B, BET 2024 exam city information slips out (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The entrance examination will be held on Saturday, April 20 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

To download GAT B and BET exam city slips, candidates have to use their application numbers and dates of birth. Here is the direct link:

GAT B, BET 2024 exam city information slips

How to download GAT B, BET 2024 exam city information slips

Open the exams.nta.ac.in website.

Go to “GRADUATE APTITUDE TEST – BIOTECHNOLOGY (GAT-B) & BIOTECHNOLOGY ELIGIBILITY TEST (BET)”

Open the exam city slp download link.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Check and download the slip.

Candidates should know that the exam city slip is not the same as the admit card. On the examination day, candidates will require to carry the admit card along with their photo ID card and other necessary documents.

The exam city slip notification reads, “ Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for GAT-B & BET 2024. This is an Advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of GAT-B & BET 2024 shall be issued later.”

If a candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the exam city information slip for GAT-B & BET 2024, he/she can contact the NTA helpline number on 011-40759000 or e-mail at dbt@nta.ac.in.

For further details and all the latest updates on the two examinations, they can visit the the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (dbt.ntaonline.in/)