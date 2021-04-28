IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Kerala TET 2021: Registration begins today, direct link to apply here
Kerala TET 2021: Registration begins today, direct link to apply here(HT FILE)
Kerala TET 2021: Registration begins today, direct link to apply here(HT FILE)
competitive exams

Kerala TET 2021: Registration begins today, direct link to apply here

Kerala TET 2021 registration begins today on ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link and steps to apply below.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 01:47 PM IST

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has started the registration process for Kerala TET 2021 on April 28, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on ktet.kerala.gov.in. The registration process will close down on May 6, 2021.

Candidates can apply for teaching positions in lower primary classes, upper primary classes, and high school classes. To apply for the eligibility test, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Kerala TET 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of Kerala TET on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

• Click on the new registration link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the required fields.

• Once the registration is done, candidates will have to login to their account through login credentials.

• Fill in the required details and make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit after you have filled the details.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees to apply for Kerala TET is 500/- if belonging to General/OBC category and 250/- if belonging to SC/ST category. The payment should be made through Net Banking, Credit/ Debit card.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala tet kerala ktet ktet.kerala.gov.in ktet + 2 more

Related Stories

Kerala TET May 2021 notification released, registration begins on April 28(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Kerala TET May 2021 notification released, registration begins on April 28(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

Kerala TET May 2021 notification released, registration begins on April 28

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Kerala TET May 2021 notification has been released. The registration process will begin on April 28, 2021 through the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on ktet.kerala.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP