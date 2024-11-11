KTET 2024 Registration: Apply for Kerala TET November exam from today at ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET November 2024: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will begin the online registration-cum-application process for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test or KTET November 2024 examination today, November 11. Eligible candidates can apply for the Kerala TET examination up to November 20 at ktet.kerala.gov.in. Apply for Kerala KTET November exam from today (ktet.kerala.gov.in, screenshot)

As per the schedule released on the official website, admit cards for KTET will be released on January 8. The exam will be held on January 18 and 19.

There will be two shift on both exam days. The first shift of KTET will begin at 10 am and end at 12:30 pm. The second shift will be from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

There will be 150 questions in the KTET exam papers, each carrying one mark.

KTET November 2024: Steps to apply online

Go to the official website of Kerala TET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the KTET November 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the requested information and complete the registration process.

Now, login to your account.

Fill out the KTET November application form.

Upload the required documents.

Make payment of the examination fee.

Submit your form.

Save a copy of the confirmation page for later use.

The application fee for Kerala TET is ₹500 for candidates other than SC, ST and differently-abled candidates.

For such candidates, the application fee is ₹250.

To know more about KTET November 2024 such as eligibility criteria, exam pattern, pass criteria, candidates can read the official notification.

