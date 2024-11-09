KTET November 2024: Kerala TET registration begins on November 11 at ktet.kerala.gov.in, notice here

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the KTET November 2024 notification. The registration process for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test will begin on November 11, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Kerala TET can find the direct link on the official website of Kerala TET at ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET November 2024: Kerala TET registration begins on November 11, notice here (Unsplash)

The last date to apply is November 20, 2024. The admit card will be available on the official website on January 8, 2025.

The Kerala TET examination will be held on January 18 and 19, 2025. On both days, it will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination will comprise 150 questions of 1 mark each.

SSC CHSL Tier II 2024 exam city link out on ssc.gov.in, check admit card release date

KTET November 2024: How to apply online

All the candidates eligible to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Kerala TET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Click on KTET November 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Once done, click on submit.

Now login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is Rs.500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only) for each category and ₹250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only) for SC/ST and differently-abled category candidates. Applications can be submitted online only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala TET.