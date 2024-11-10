KTET November 2024 registration begins tomorrow at ktet.kerala.gov.in, here's how to apply

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will begin the registration process for KTET November 2024 on Monday, November 11. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can head to the official website of Kerala TET at ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET November 2024 registration will begin tomorrow at ktet.kerala.gov.in. (HT Representative Image)

Candidates must note that the last date to apply is November 20, 2024.

KTET November 2024: Here's how to submit applications

To apply. candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website a ktet.kerala.gov.in. On the home page, click on the registration link for KTET November 2024. Enter your credentials on the login page and submit. In the next page, fill in the application form. Pay the online application fee and click on submit. Download the confirmation page. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

It may be mentioned here, the official notification for KTET November 2024 was released on Saturday, November 9.

As per the notification, the admit card will be available on the official website on January 8, 2025.

Additionally, Kerala TET examination will be conducted on January 18 and 19, 2025. The examination on both days will be held in two shifts. The the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination will comprise 150 questions of 1 mark each.

According to the notification, the application fee is Rs.500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only) for each category and ₹250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only) for SC/ST and differently-abled category candidates. Applications can be submitted online only.

For more related information, candidates can check the official website of Kerala TET.