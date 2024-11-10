UP BTC result 2024 for DElEd 1st semester out at btcexam.in, direct link

UP BTC DElEd result 2024: Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Ptadesh has announced the result of the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) first semester examination. Candidates can now check the UP BTC DElEd 1st semester results on the official website, btcexam.in. The direct link, steps to check marks sheets and other details are given below. UP BTC DElEd result for 1st semester announced (Official website screenshot)

UP BTC result 2024 direct link

To check the result online, candidates need to use their roll number and date of birth. These are the steps to follow:

Step 1 (go to the UP BTC result website): On your computer or mobile device, enter the URL for the DElEd result website btcexam.in.

Step 2 (open the result page): Scroll down and click on the link that reads ‘D.EL.ED 2023 1st Semester Result’

Also read: UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: UPPRPB results expected by third week of November

Step 3 (enter login credentials): Enter your roll number and the displayed security pin on the spaces provided for it. From the dropdown menu, select your date of birth.

Step 4 (submit and check result): Submit the entered details. Your result will be displayed on the next page.

Step 5 (download the result page): Download the UP BTC result page and save a copy for later use.

Also read: UP DElEd 2024: Last date to apply today at updeled.gov.in

The exam regulator has also started the practical submission process for semester 1 and 3 for DElEd 2023 (semester 1), 2021 and 2018, and BTC 2025 sessions. Candidates can visit the official website for more information.