Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025
    KTET Admit Card 2024 Live: Kerala TET November hall tickets today

    By HT Education Desk
    Jan 8, 2025 8:32 AM IST
    KTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) November 2024 admit card today, January 8. KTET admit card will be released on the institute's website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala TET examination is scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025. It will be held in two shifts on both exam days. The first shift is from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the second shift is from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination will comprise 150 questions of 1 mark each....Read More

    KTET November 2024 Exam: How to download KTET 2024 admit card when released

    Visit the exam's official website: ktet.kerala.gov.in

    Open the KTET Nov 2024 admit card download link

    Enter your login details and submit

    The admit card will be displayed on the screen

    Download your admit card

    Verify the details and take a printout of the admit card for the exam day.

    Check updates about KTET admit card below.

    Jan 8, 2025 8:32 AM IST

    KTET Admit Card 2024 Live: Kerala TET hall tickets today

    Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the KTET November 2024 exam's admit cards today, January 8, 2025. When released, candidates can download the hall ticket from ktet.kerala.gov.in.

