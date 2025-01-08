KTET Admit Card 2024 Live: Kerala TET November hall tickets today

Live

KTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Kerala TET admit card will be released today, January 8, at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET Admit Card 2024 Live: Kerala TET November hall tickets will be released today, January 8

KTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) November 2024 admit card today, January 8. KTET admit card will be released on the institute's website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala TET examination is scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025. It will be held in two shifts on both exam days. The first shift is from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the second shift is from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination will comprise 150 questions of 1 mark each....Read More

KTET November 2024 Exam: How to download KTET 2024 admit card when released Visit the exam's official website: ktet.kerala.gov.in Open the KTET Nov 2024 admit card download link Enter your login details and submit The admit card will be displayed on the screen Download your admit card Verify the details and take a printout of the admit card for the exam day. Check updates about KTET admit card below.