KTET October 2023 admit card released at ktet.kerala.gov.in, here's direct link

KTET October 2023 admit card released at ktet.kerala.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 20, 2023 04:45 PM IST

KTET October 2023 Admit Card Released Today, here's direct link to download.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the KTET October 2023 admit card today, December 20. Candidates who will appear for the KTET October 2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET October 2023 Admit Card Released Today

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test October 2023 will be conducted on December 29 and December 30. Candidates will be able to download the KTET October 2023 admit card using their Application number, Applictaion ID and Category.

The KTET October 2023 hall tickets have been released for category I, Category II, Category III and Category IV.

Direct link to download KTET October 2023 admit card

KTET October 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD OCTOBER 2023”

Key in your login credentials

Your KTET October 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
