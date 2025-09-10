Life Insurance Corporation has not yet released LIC AAO Admit card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Assistant Administrative Officers posts can download the hall ticket when released from the official website of LIC at licindia.in. LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Prelims exam on October 3, check hall ticket release date(HT file)

As per the official notification, the AAO preliminary examination will be held on October 3, 2025. The admit card will be released 7 days before the examination, which means, the hall ticket is expected to be out on September 25 or 26.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

2. Click on recruitment page link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the admit card and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Preliminary Examination consisting of objective test will be conducted online. The test will have three sections (with separate timings for each section). There will be NO negative marks. Candidates will have to qualify in each of the sections separately.

A total of 100 questions will be asked and maximum marks is 70. The exam duration is for 1 hour. Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude sections will have 35 questions of 35 marks and English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary and comprehension will have 30 questions of 30 marks. English Language test will be of qualifying nature and the marks thereof will not be counted for ranking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of LIC.