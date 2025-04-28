MAH CET answer key for MBA, MMS entrance tests out at cetcell.mahacet.org, file objection by April 30, direct link
MAH CET answer key for MBA, MMS entrance tests is out at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can file objection until April 30. Check direct link below.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has published the answer key for Maharashtra CET MBA and MMS entrance exams on Monday, April 28. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer key from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
Along with the answer key, the CET Cell also shared question papers and candidates' responses.
Download MAH CET Answer Key for MBA, MMS 2025
The objection window has also been opened. It will open the objection window on April 28 and close it on April 30. If a candidate wants to submit an objection against any question, the same can be submitted through candidate login.
Candidates will have to pay ₹1000 per objection, which is non-refundable. The grievances/ objections tracking facility will be available in the candidate login under the title “Objection Tracking."
MAH MBA/MMS CET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download provisional key
To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:
1. Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
2. On the home page, click on MAH MBA/MMS CET Answer Key 2025 link.
3. Enter your details to login and submit.
4. Check the answer key displayed on the screen.
5.Download and keep a printout for future reference.
For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.