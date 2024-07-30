State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the MAH MBA CAP 2024 registration date. The last date to register has been extended till July 31, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. The direct link to apply will be deactivate at 5 pm tomorrow. MAH MBA CAP 2024 registration date extended till July 31, apply at mahacet.org

The documents verification and confirmation of application form for admission by online mode can be done till August 1, 2024. Maharashtra State/All India Candidates shall fill online application form and upload the required documents from any computer connected to internet from anywhere.

As per the official website, the online registration and documents verification, confirmation of application form for admission of seats other than CAP seats will be continued till cut off date upto 5 pm by E- Verification by Scrutiny Center or Physical Verification at Physical Scrutiny Center. Howver, the applications registered after July 31 and applications confirmed by E-Scrutiny Center/ Physical Scrutiny Center after August 1, shall be considered only for Non CAP seats.

MAH MBA CAP 2024: How to register online

All the eligible candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on CAP 2024 link available on the top bar of the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on MBA/MMS link available.

Register yourself first and then login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

If candidates fail to confirm online filled application by E-Scrutiny center and Physical Scrutiny Center then such applications will be rejected and name of such candidates will not appear in the merit list(s) prepared for the purpose of Admission for both CAP as well as Non-CAP process. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.