Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2022: Website, top colleges & last year’s cut-offs

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2022: Website, top colleges & last year’s cut-offs

competitive exams
Published on Sep 19, 2022 01:15 PM IST

Maharashtra NEET counselling 2022 will be hosted by State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) on cetcell.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2022: Website, top colleges &amp; last year’s cut-offs(HT Representative Image)
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2022: Website, top colleges & last year’s cut-offs(HT Representative Image)
ByBishal Kalita

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will soon begin the NEET 2022 counselling process for 85% state quota seats of Maharashtra. This year, a total of 2,44,903 students from the state appeared in NEET UG 2022 and of them, 1,13,812 have qualified. They can now apply for Maharashtra NEET counselling, which will lead to admission at state-run and private medical colleges of the state.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling is hosted by CET Cell. It has launched the common admission process (CAP) portal on cetcell.mahacet.org where counselling for Engineering, Medical and other professional courses will be hosted.

A list of last year’s cut-off marks and ranks is available on the website of CET cell. Cut-off scores mean the last rank or score at which a medical seat was allotted. Candidates should note that last year’s cut-off scores does not indicate it will be the same this year as well. By looking at it, candidates will get an idea about their admission chances.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2022: Last year's cut-offs

For Maharashtra NEET counselling, candidates need to first register themselves with CET Cell, pay the counselling fee and select their preferred medical colleges. After that, based on their choices and merit list prepared by CET Cell, a seat allotment list will be published.

Meanwhile, students can check the list of Maharashtra’s top medical colleges below. This list has been taken from Education Ministry’s NIRF rankings:

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences

Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharastra neet
maharastra neet

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out