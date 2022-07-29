Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MHT CET 2022 PCB admit cards out, how to download hall ticket

MHT CET 2022 PCB admit cards out, how to download hall ticket

Published on Jul 29, 2022 08:33 AM IST
  • MHT CET 2022 admit cards for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group released on cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

MHT CET Admit Cards 2022: State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, has released Maharashtra CET 2022 admit cards for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group.

Candidates who will appear in the entrance test can now download MHT CET admit cards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org or from the exam portal mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

The entrance exam for PCB group is scheduled to be conducted from August 12 to 20, 2022. For PCM group, the exam will take place from August 5 to 11

Earlier the admit cards for PCM group, LLB etc. were released by the CET cell.

MHT CET admit cards have important details, including exam centre details and exam day guidelines that candidates must check and follow.

MHT CET PCB admit card direct link

MHT CET can be downloaded using application number and date of birth. Here are the steps candidates need to follow:

How to download MHT CET PCB admit card 2022

Go to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the “View Admit Card” link under the “MHT CET 2022 (PCM group)" tab.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Login and download the admit card.

MHT CET 2022 is a state level entrance exam for admitting students to UG Professional Courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and other allied courses.

