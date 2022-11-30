MHT CET 2023: Syllabus out for MCA, MBA & other courses at cetcell.mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released MHT CET 2023 syllabus. The syllabus for many courses released can be checked on the official site of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Cell has released the syllabus for upcoming academic year 2023-24 for MHT CET, MAH-M.HMCT CET, MAH-MCA CET, MAH-MBA/ MMS CET, MAH-M.ARCH CET, MAH-B.HMCT CET, MAH-B.Planning CET and MAH-B.Design CET has been released. The syllabus comprises of exam pattern, types of questions, result calculation among others.

MHT CET 2023: How to download syllabus

To download the syllabus for any of the courses mentioned above candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on CAP portal and a new page will open.

The list of courses and syllabus is available on the page.

Click on the course and a PDF file will open.

Check the syllabus and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

