MHT CET 2025 for PCM stream from April 19, website to check admit card when out

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, will conduct the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025 for the Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) group from April 19 onwards. MHT CET PCM admit cards will be released soon at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET hall tickets for the Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) group have already been released. MHT CET 2025 for PCM stream from April 19, where to check admit card when released (Getty Images/iStockphoto/PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)

MHT CET 2025: Exam date and shift time

PCB Group: April 9 to April 17 (excluding April 10 and 14)

PCM Group: April 19 to April 27 (excluding April 24)

The exam will be conducted in two shifts daily:

Morning Shift: 9 AM – 12 PM

Afternoon Shift: 2 PM – 5 PM

How to Download MHT CET 2025 PCM admit card when released

Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Open the MHT CET 2025 PCM group admit card link

Enter your application number and password to log in.

Check and download the admit card.

If there is any error in the admit card, candidates need to contact the Maharashtra CET Cell immediately for corrections.

The MHT CET exam will be conducted in online (Computer-Based Test) mode at multiple centers in Maharashtra and select locations outside the state. The test will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with each subject carrying 100 marks.

The syllabus will be based on the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Maharashtra. Twenty per cent of the weightage will be given to the Class 11 syllabus, while 80 per cent will be from the Class 12 syllabus.

There will be no negative mark in MHT CET 2025. The difficulty level of the paper will be at par with Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for Physics and Chemistry and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate or NEET UG 2025 for Biology.

For more information, candidates can check the CET Cell's official website.