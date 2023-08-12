Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MHT CET CAP round 3 seat allotment results released at fe2023.mahacet.org, know how to check

MHT CET CAP round 3 seat allotment results released at fe2023.mahacet.org, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 12, 2023 07:05 PM IST

MHT CET 2023 round 3 seat allotment results announced today. Candidates can check at fe2023.mahacet.org.

State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) Maharashtra announced the seat allotment results for the third round of MHT CET counselling 2023 today, August 12. Candidates can check the MHT CET 2023 round 3 seat allotment results at fe2023.mahacet.org.

MHT CET CAP round 3 seat allotment results releasing today at fe2023.mahacet.org
MHT CET CAP round 3 seat allotment results releasing today at fe2023.mahacet.org

Direct link to check MH CET round 3 seat allotment result

Selected candidates will be able to accept the seat online till August 16. Candidates have to report to the Allotted Institute and Confirm Admission by submitting the required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round III by August 16.

MHT CET 2023 third seat allotment: How to download

Visit the official site of MAHACET at fe2023.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the third seat allotment link

Key in your login details if required

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell released the provisional allotment of CAP Round II results for B.E and B.Tech courses on August 3.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out