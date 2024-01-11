MHT CET, MBA CET, LLB CET 2024 & other courses registration, tentative exam dates out

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra , has released the registration and tentative examination dates for various courses, including MHT CET, MBA CET, and LLB CET 2024, among others. The complete dates notice is available to candidates on the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MHT CET, MBA CET 2024 & other courses registration, tentative exam dates out(HT file)

As per the schedule released, the MHT CET 2024 registration for PCB and PCM groups will begin on January 16 and will end on March 1, 2024. The examination for the PCB group will be conducted from April 16 to April 23, and the PCM group will be conducted from April 25 to April 30, 2024.

MAH LLB CET 3 years 2024 registration begins on January 11 and will end on January 31, 2024. The examination will be conducted on March 12 and March 13, 2024. MAH-LLB (5-Years) CET-2024 registration begins on January 18 and ends on February 18, 2024. The examination will be conducted on May 3, 2024.

MAH-B.A/B.Sc-B.Ed (Four Year Integrated course)-2024 registration begins on January 12 and ends on February 12, 2024. The exam will be conducted on May 2, 2024. MAH- MBA/MMS-CET-2024 registration begins on January 11 and will end on January 31, 2024. The examination will be conducted on March 9 and 10, 2024.

Apart from these courses, registration and tentative eam dates have been released for MAH-B.Ed.-M.Ed.(Three Year Integrated Course)-CET)-2024, MAH-M.Ed CET-2024, MAH-M.P.Ed. CET-2024, MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT-CET-2024, MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET-2024, MAH-M.ARCH CET-2024, MAH-M.HMCT CET-2024, MAH-MCA CET-2024, MAH-B.Design CET-2024 and MAH-B.HMCT CET-2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.