MHT CET results 2021 declared, here’s direct link for PCB and PCM score card

  • MHT CET results 2021: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra announced MHT CET results 2021 on Wednesday, October 27.
Candidates who have appeared in the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2021, can check their results at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.(mhtcet2021.mahacet.org)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 07:22 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

MHT CET results 2021: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra announced MHT CET results 2021 on Wednesday, October 27. Candidates who have appeared in the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2021, can check their result on the official website of MAHACET at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET 2021 was held from September 20 to October 1, 2021.

Direct link to check MHT CET 2021 PCM score card

Direct link to check MHT CET 2021 PCB score card

Steps to check MHT CET 2021 results:

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

Click on relevant MHT CET result 2021 link available on the home page

Enter your login details

MHT CET results will display on the screen

Download the CET result and take it print out too.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uday Samant, Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education (Maharashtra) confirmed the result date for MHT CET.

Topics
mht cet mht cet results exam result + 1 more
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
