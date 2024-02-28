 MHT MBA/MMS CET 2024 exam dates revised, notice here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / MHT MBA/MMS CET 2024 exam dates revised, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 28, 2024 05:29 PM IST

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has revised MHT MBA/MMS CET 2024 exam dates. Candidates who want to check the official notice can find it on the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

The MBA/MMS CET 2024 Common Entrance Test, which was scheduled on March 9 and 10 in the state, will now be conducted on March 9, 10 and 11, 2024, at various examination centres within and outside Maharashtra. The decision to revise the exam dates was taken in view of the increased number of candidates who applied for the said Common Entrance Test.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The official notice reads, “As per the said schedule, the MBA/MMS CET 2024 Common Entrance Tests are to be conducted on March 09, 2024, and March 10, 2024, at examination centres in Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra. But in view of the increased number of candidates who have applied for the said Common Entrance Test, all the concerned candidates and parents should note that the MBA/MMS CET 2024 Common Entrance Test will be conducted on 09, 10 and 11th March, 2024 at various examination centers within and outside Maharashtra.”

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
