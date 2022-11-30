Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MICAT Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 released at mica.ac.in, download link here

MICAT Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 released at mica.ac.in, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Nov 30, 2022 02:06 PM IST

MICAT Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

MICAT Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 released at mica.ac.in, download link here
MICAT Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 released at mica.ac.in, download link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Mudra Institute of Communication has released MICAT Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 on November 30, 2022. Candidates who will appear for MICAT Phase 1 examination for PGDM-C/ PGDM can download the admit card through the official site of MICA at mica.ac.in.

The MICAT 1 examination will be conducted on December 3, 2022. The exam consists of 3 sections- Section A: Psychometric Test, Section B: Descriptive Test and Section C: Divergent and Convergent Thinking; Verbal ability, Quantitative ability and Data Interpretation and General awareness. The admit card can be downloaded by appearing candidates through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download MICAT Phase 1 Admit Card 2022

MICAT Phase 1 Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of MICA at mica.ac.in.
  • Click on MICAT Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MICA.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out