MP Police Constable PPT Admit Card 2020 released, download link here

competitive exams

MP Police Constable PPT Admit Card 2020 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below. 
Published on Apr 26, 2022 12:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Professional Examination Board, Madhya Pradesh has released MP Police Constable PPT Admit Card 2020. Candidates who will appear for Physical Proficiency Test will have to download the admit card through the official site of PEB MP on peb.mp.gov.in. 

Those candidates who have qualified Phase 1 examination are eligible to appear for Physical Proficiency Test. The Phase 1 examination was conducted in January- February 2022. The result for the same was announced on March 28, 2022. Candidates who will appear for PPT can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download admit card here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

MP Police Constable PPT Admit Card 2020: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of PEB, MP on peb.mp.gov.in.
  • Click on MP Police Constable PPT Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 6000 posts of constables in MP Police. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MPPEB. 

Topics
mp police admit card. sarkari naukri + 1 more
