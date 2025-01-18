Menu Explore
MP SET 2024 final answer key out at mppsc.mp.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 18, 2025 08:43 PM IST

Candidates can download the final answer key through the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the MP SET 2024 answer key on its official website.

The MPPSC SET examination was conducted on December 15, 2024, at various exam centers across the state. (HT file)
The MPPSC SET examination was conducted on December 15, 2024, at various exam centers across the state. (HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test and would like to check the answer key can visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

About the exam:

The MPPSC SET examination was conducted on December 15, 2024, at various exam centers across the state.

Direct Link to check MP SET 2024 answer key

The examination was held in 20 subjects and had two papers. The first question paper (compulsory) was on General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude and the second question paper (optional) was on the selected subject.

Candidates who have appeared for the written test will have to score 40% if belonging to unreserved category and 35% for reserved category for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer) and Disabled candidates.

MP SET 2024 answer key: How to download

Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Click on the MP SET 2024 answer key link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the answer key

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

