MP TET answer key 2023 out at esb.mp.gov.in, get link and know how to download

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the answer key for the MP High School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website of MPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can check their answer keys using their Roll Number and TCA code. Candidates will be able to raise objections till March 15. Candidates have to pay ₹50 per objection representation.

Here's the direct link to raise objection

MP TET answer key 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Objection on Online Question/Answer - Higher Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023”

Key in your login credentials

Your answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Raise objections if any

Take the printout for future reference.