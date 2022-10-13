Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPEB PNST admit cards released at peb.mp.gov.in, download hall ticket here

MPPEB PNST admit cards released at peb.mp.gov.in, download hall ticket here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 13, 2022 03:20 PM IST

MPPEB PNST admit cards: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued the admit card for the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2021.

MPPEB PNST admit cards: Candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.(peb.mp.gov.in)
MPPEB PNST admit cards: Candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.(peb.mp.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk

MPPEB PNST admit cards: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued the admit card for the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2021.

Candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB is scheduled to conduct the PNST 2021 exam on October 17 and 18, 2022.

The exam is conducted to fill 810 vacant seats for admission in B.Sc Nursing which is a 4-year course in 6 government-run nursing institutes in Madhya Pradesh.

After the exam, the counselling process will begin.

Candidates can now access the admit cards by keying in their application number and date of birth.

MPPEB PNST admit card: How to download

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Test Admit Card - Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2021’

Key in your Application No. and Date of Birth

The PNST admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link. Click here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. nursing student
admit card. nursing student

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out