MPPEB PNST admit cards released at peb.mp.gov.in, download hall ticket here

MPPEB PNST admit cards: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued the admit card for the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2021.

Candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB is scheduled to conduct the PNST 2021 exam on October 17 and 18, 2022.

The exam is conducted to fill 810 vacant seats for admission in B.Sc Nursing which is a 4-year course in 6 government-run nursing institutes in Madhya Pradesh.

After the exam, the counselling process will begin.

Candidates can now access the admit cards by keying in their application number and date of birth.

MPPEB PNST admit card: How to download

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Test Admit Card - Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2021’

Key in your Application No. and Date of Birth

The PNST admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link. Click here.