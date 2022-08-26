NABARD Grade A admit card 2022 out at nabard.org, link here
NABARD admit card released for posts of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (P & SS) and (RDBS)/Rajbhasha Service.
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the admit card of the Preliminary exam for the posts of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (P & SS) and (RDBS)/Rajbhasha Service. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at nabard.org.
The NABARD Grade A Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 7, 2022.
NABARD Grade A admit card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at nabard.org
On the homepage, click on the Career tab
Click on the link that reads," Recruitment To The Post Of Grade A(RDBS/Rajbhasha) 2022 - Call Letter For Preliminary Examination"
Key in your login details and submit
Take a printout for future use.
