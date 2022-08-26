Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NABARD Grade A admit card 2022 out at nabard.org, link here

NABARD Grade A admit card 2022 out at nabard.org, link here

competitive exams
Published on Aug 26, 2022 07:14 PM IST

NABARD admit card released for posts of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (P & SS) and (RDBS)/Rajbhasha Service.

ByHT Education Desk

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the admit card of the Preliminary exam for the posts of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (P & SS) and (RDBS)/Rajbhasha Service. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at nabard.org.

The NABARD Grade A Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 7, 2022.

NABARD Grade A admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at nabard.org

On the homepage, click on the Career tab

Click on the link that reads," Recruitment To The Post Of Grade A(RDBS/Rajbhasha) 2022 - Call Letter For Preliminary Examination"

Key in your login details and submit

Take a printout for future use.

