Council of Architecture will begin the NATA 2025 registration process on February 3, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for National Aptitude Test in Architecture can find the direct link through the official website of NATA at nata.in. NATA 2025: Registration begins on February 3 at nata.in, check exam dates here

The NATA examination will commence on March 1, 2025, and end in June 2025. On Fridays, the examination will be held in the afternoon—from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. On Saturdays, it will be held in two shifts—the first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and thesecond shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The examination will be conducted as a comprehensive aptitude test consisting of Part A (Drawing and Composition) which will be in offline mode and Part B (MCQ- Multiple Choice Questions and NCQ-No Choice Questions) which will be in online adaptive mode. The exam will be held in English and Hindi medium.

NATA 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NATA at nata.in.

2. Click on NATA 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for General/ OBC category candidates is ₹1750/-, SC/ST/EWS/PwD category candidates is ₹1250/-. Transgender category candidates is ₹1000/- and outside India candidates is ₹15000/-. The candidate has to click “Payment of fee using EPG services”, the system will automatically redirect to available payment gateway page, displayed at the website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NATA.