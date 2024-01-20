National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will begin the registration for NBE FET 2023 on January 19, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2023 can do it through the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in. NBEMS FET 2023 registration begins today at natboard.edu.in, exam on March 3

The registration process will conclude on February 8, 2024. Edit window for all payment success applications can be done from February 9 to February 12, 2024. Final edit window to rectify deficient/ incorrect images will open on February 19 and will close on February 21, 2024.

NBEMS FET 2023 registration: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the NBEMS FET 2023 link available on the home page under the examinations link.

Click on application link and fill the details.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will be available to candidates on February 27, 2024. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences shall conduct the FET - 2023 on March 3, 2024, on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country. The result will be announced by April 3, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

