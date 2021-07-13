NEET 2021: Internal choice in question paper this year

This year, in NEET paper students will be given internal choice in one of the sections. "To rationalize the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various School Education Boards, the NTA has taken the decision to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the 4 (four) subjects," exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has said.

Explaining this format of question paper, the NTA has said, "The test pattern of NEET (UG)-2021 comprises of two sections. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions, out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions."

NEET will have 180 questions and will carry a total of 720 marks as before. "So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same," the agency has added.

NEET will be held on September 12 and the registration for this exam has begun.

The exam will be held in pen and paper format in English, Hindi and 11 regional languages.