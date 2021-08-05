NEET 2021 registration ends in few days, apply at ntaneet.nic.in

The registration window of the medical entrance exam, NEET 2021, will close on August 10. The registration deadline was August 6, earlier. However, on August 4, the National Testing Agency (NTA, NEET conducting organisation, notified the extension in registration date.

Candidates can now apply for NEET 2021 till August 10, 5 pm at ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET 2021 will be held on September 12. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode.

The payment of application fees can be done till 11.50 pm on August 10. Along with other courses, candidates willing to apply for B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course admission can also apply till the extended last date.

As per the old schedule, the NTA was supposed to declare the exam city on August 20. However, with the change in the registration date no other change in the schedule has been announced.

NEET is held for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses. Since 2020 admission to AIIMS and JIPMER is also being held through NEET.