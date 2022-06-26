NEET 2022 admit card: Where, how to download NEET UG admit cards

NEET 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 soon. When released, candidates can download it from the NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Ahead of NEET UG admit card, NTA will release advanced information slip. This slip mentions details on exam city and exam centre allotted to candidates.

NEET 2022 admit card: How to download

Go to neet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the tab to download NEET admit card. Login with required details. Download and save a copy of the NEET admit card for future use.

Candidates should read all the instructions mentioned on admit cards after downloading it. NEET admit card may also contain a self-declaration form where students will be asked to mention their recent health and travel history.

The UG medical entrance test is scheduled for July 17. The test will be held offline, in pen and paper mode.