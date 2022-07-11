NEET 2022: How to download admit cards from neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 soon. The undergraduate entrance test for Medical courses will take place on July 17, Sunday and admit cards for it will be available on neet.nta.nic.in. Once released, students can download it after logging in with their application number and date of birth.

NEET will take place as an offline/pen and paper mode exam at different centres located in 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India.

NEET admit cards will mention important information like details of exam centres, exam day guidelines, dress code, etc which aspirants must follow on the exam day. NTA has already provided details of exam centres to students through advanced information slips.

Here are the steps to download NEET 2022 admit cards:

How to get NEET UG 2022 admit cards

Go to the website of NEET UG, neet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the NEET admit card link. Login with application number and date of birth. Submit and view admit card.

After downloading the admit card, save a copy for future use. On the exam day, bring a printout of the card, in colour and on an A4 size paper, along with a valid photo identity card to the exam hall.

NEET admit cards may also come with a self declaration form where students will have to record their recent health and travel history.

