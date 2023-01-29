NEET FET 2022: Application edit window activated, make changes till Jan 30

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has activated the application edit window for candidates who have successfully submitted their examination fee for FET 2022 during the application process. Candidates can make changes to their applications till January 30.

“Candidates who have successfully submitted their examination fee for FET 2022 during application submission window shall be allowed to edit their applications during 29th January 2023 (3PM onwards) to 30th January 2023 (till 11:55PM). The important dates, clause 3.8.1 and clause 9.20 of the Information Bulletin for FET 2022 should be read accordingly”, reads the official website.

Except for the Candidate's Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number, and Email ID, all information included in the application and/or document(s) uploaded therein may be changed or rectified.

Here's the direct link to check the list of candidates who can need to correct images in the application.

The final corrections in the images uploaded can be done during the selective/final edit window from 1st February 2023 to 2nd February 2023.