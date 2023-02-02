NEET MDS 2023: Application correction window to open today at 3 pm

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will open the online application window for the candidates who have already registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS). The application correction window will be activated at 3 pm. Candidates can make changes to their applications through the official website at www.natboard.edu.in till February 5.

“In case of changes made in payment dependent fields (such as category and/or PwD status) which requires you to make an additional payment of Rs. 1000/-, such changes will only be saved after a successful payment of balance fee. If the payment of balance fee required is not made or transaction gets failed, changes made in all the fields shall be updated except the payment dependent fields”, reads the official notification.

As per the NBS notification, Some candidates failed to upload their pictures, signatures, or signatures and/or thumb impressions in accordance with the image guidelines and instructions. Such candidates should correct the image(s) in their application form during the edit window.

NEET MDS 2023: Know how to make changes in the application

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in

Next, click on the NEET MDS

log in and click on the “Go to application” button,

Edit the required fields

Preview the changes

Click on submit button to complete the payment